Teasing her old man. Mark Wahlberg’s 13-year-old daughter Grace poked fun at her dad while modeling his clothing line, Municipal Sport Utility Gear.

“Municipal from head to toe,” the teenager said in a Monday, April 10, Instagram video that the Ted actor, 51, shared to his account. Grace impersonated her father in the clip, showing off her sportswear before plugging Performance Inspired — a line of workout supplements cofounded by Wahlberg.

“Performance Inspired, inspire to be better. Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes,” she said, imitating her dad’s famous phrase. Grace then poked fun at the Fighter star’s strict sleep schedule. “What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m. I gotta go to bed,” she said, prompting laughter in the background.

Grace’s post comes one day after Wahlberg told fans to “stay prayed up” while celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 9.

“Happy resurrection Sunday. Do not forget that it was women who proclaimed that Jesus had risen again. Amen, amen, stay prayed up, god bless,” he said in a video standing outside of a church.

Wahlberg — who is Roman Catholic — talked about the importance of faith in his life during a February appearance on the Today show.

“It’s a balance. I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin,” he told Savannah Guthrie. The Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch alum added: “You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith.”

In addition to Grace, Wahlberg shares daughter Ella, 19, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14, with wife Rhea Durham. The pair tied the knot in 2009 after eight years of dating.

The Massachusetts native — whose rocky past includes substance abuse struggles, legal trouble and multiple racism scandals — has credited Durham with making him a better person.

“I owe a lot to my wife,” he told The Sun in 2008. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. … You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time. That’s especially important if you’re going to have children.”

The couple have continued to keep their romance fresh over the years. In December 2022, Wahlberg and the model, 44, were seen packing on the PDA in the ocean during a post-holidays trip to Barbados.

Two months prior to the romantic getaway, the Other Guys actor revealed that he and his family had relocated from Hollywood to Nevada.

“I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he explained during an October 2022 appearance on The Talk. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”