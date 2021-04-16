Rainbow baby! Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee Puente, announced on Thursday, April 15, that they are expecting baby No. 2.

“Baby loading,” the Glee alum, 42, captioned an Instagram Story video of himself and the Hawaii native, 36, grooving to his former costar Darren Criss’ “F–kin Around.” The expectant star showed her bare stomach in a black sports bra and open cardigan while she danced.

On her own Instagram Story, the actress shared a sweet shot of her 3-year-old son, Revel, looking at her baby bump. “The belly button,” she wrote.

She and the actor welcomed their son in October 2017. “To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!!” the California native captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo at the time. “Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning.”

Two years later, the pair revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage, which Puente called the “most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experience.”

The model explained that she had suffered a pregnancy loss at six weeks, writing via Instagram: “The point of today is to tell you how meditation helped guide me through this journey and this experience. … I don’t feel sorry for myself, and to go through these experiences and to get pregnant and to be alive: to be alive is an accomplishment.”

Puente and the Broadway star were still trying to give Revel a sibling, she added at the time. “I’m trying to call in my child that I know is waiting for us,” Puente explained. “I want to just open my life and my arms to this human.”

Becoming a parent has been a major turning point for Morrison, he exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019, noting that music has “a deeper meaning to him.” The Tony nominee gushed, “I’m not necessarily singing them about my son, in most songs, but he’s there. He’s a part of the performance and in everything I do now. I think the work that I do is on a much deeper level and that’s thanks to him.”