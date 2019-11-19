



“I would [say it brought us closer],” the Glee alum, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 Annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala on Monday, November 18. “Absolutely. We’re just really excited to give our son a sibling.”

The actor and Puente, 35, welcomed their son, Revel, now 2, in 2017. Last month, the actress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage six weeks into her second pregnancy. Although she called the experience “vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing [and] just phenomenal,” she told her followers not to feel sorry for her.

“I don’t feel sorry for myself,” Puente explained on her Instagram Story at the time. “To go through these experiences and to get pregnant and to be alive … to be alive is an accomplishment.”

Instead, the Hawaii native hoped to start a dialogue, lessening the stigma surrounding miscarriages. “Women, I want you to know that I feel you,” she said at the time. “And, God, you are goddesses. And we all deserve so much acknowledgment and love and support and encouragement. That’s what I’m here to help us accomplish through sharing my story, my vulnerability, and just to say that I see you. I see you and I feel you, and we are Members Only. … [Let’s] step back from the fear we are putting ourselves in and the disconnection and the shame.”

Because of the conversations that arose after Puente’s announcement, Morrison considers the experience “a gift,” in a sense. “I love that my wife is so vocal about it and such a champion of other women and that soul wasn’t meant to be with us,” the Tony nominee shared with Us on Monday. “Women so often feel ashamed and feel that they can’t talk about it and they go into this bubble. I understand that, but I think we need to have a dialogue about it because it’s so common.”

The California native went on to say, “We’re excited to get [to] trying [again].”

He and Puente wed in 2014 in Maui, Hawaii.

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman