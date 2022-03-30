On the mend. Megyn Kelly’s 8-year-old son, Thatcher, recently injured his spleen during a family ski trip.

The journalist, 51, confirmed on the Monday, March 28, episode of her “Megyn Kelly Show” podcast that the little one is now “OK” before describing his accident in detail.

“He’s a good skier,” the Illinois native began. “He’s been skiing since he was really little. He was on an advanced run and did the run just fine, skied it just fine, but was inspired by this cave-like structure that was on the run [and went] to check it out.”

Thatcher “hike[d] up … to take a break,” the former Today show cohost noted, saying, “He didn’t have his skis on. He had on his ski boots. Again, he’s only 8. It was the end of the day, and he was tired, and apparently he didn’t have the strength to make the climb that’s necessary to get into this little cave, and he fell.”

Kelly’s youngest child later told her that he fell 10 feet “and landed on some rocks.” A CT scan at the hospital showed internal bleeding and three tears in Thatcher’s spleen.

“As a parent, what do you do?” the attorney, who also shares Edward, 12, and Yardley, 10, with husband Douglas Brunt, went on to say. “What do you do? Because the bleeding is not stopping. We don’t want him to lose the spleen. If there’s any way of repairing it, we’d like to do that, but it’s not safe to move him. … As the news kept coming in that the bleeding was ongoing, and I’m talking to Doug, and we’re trying to figure out what to do, there’s not a clear course. There’s not a clear, right course.”

While the little one’s heart rate and pulse “was rising” on day three in the ICU, he eventually “took a turn for the better.”

The Syracuse University grad explained, “We managed to make it through the five days. The kid did not leave that bed for five days. … I’m feeling it now. The amount of stress and the love that you have for your children, and the fragility of these little bodies who totally depend on you. And the enormous responsibility you have for their well-being, for making huge decisions. And the importance of family and friends and good colleagues.”

The Settle for More author praised the support she received from her husband, 50, noting that “it must be so hard” to be a single parent.

In October 2018, the political commentator exclusively told Us Weekly that her kids often go to their dad for comfort instead of her.

“I’m mad when a child comes into the room in the middle of the night, and they go to [his] side of the bed and not mine. I’m holding it against [him],” Kelly joked at the time. “But I can express that to him, and he can hear it, and then we can have a talk about it.”

The couple wed in March 2008 in New York after getting engaged earlier that same year.

