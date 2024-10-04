Jeff McNeil and his wife, Tatiana DaSilva McNeil, have welcomed their second baby hours after the Mets advanced to the next round of the 2024 MLB playoffs.

“Officially a girl dad!!” the baseball player, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 4. “Serena Bee McNeil, October 4th, 2024.”

McNeil —who is a diehard Swiftie — posted the announcement set to Taylor Swift’s song “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version).” He also included a selfie of him with his newborn daughter and an additional snap of him and DaSilva McNeil holding their little one.

McNeil’s former teammate Tommy Pham, who currently plays for the Kansas City Royals, sent the couple his well wishes alongside countless fans in the comments section.

“Congrats man,” Pham, 36, replied.

DaSilva McNeil and McNeil tied the knot in February 2018. The pair share 2-year-old son Lucas, whom they welcomed in July 2022. The McNeil family also includes their pup Willow, who became a social media sensation in 2019.

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for McNeil as the Mets — who entered the MLB postseason as an underdog wild card team — defeated the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, October 3, and advanced to the next round.

First baseman Pete Alonso secured the team’s victory in the ninth inning by crushing a three-run home run, making history as the first player to hit a go-ahead homer while trailing behind in the winner-take-all postseason game.

McNeil, for his part, was not on the field on Thursday. Last month, McNeil broke his wrist after being hit by a pitch. After sustaining his injury, McNeil was placed on the injured list and scheduled to miss the rest of the regular season. In a previous interview, McNeil shared that he was “frustrated” about his injury,

“This is not how you want to kind of end the season,” McNeil said to ESPN in September. “I want to be out there with the guys.

McNeil added he was “surprised” the injury was so severe since the ball barely hit him. At the time, McNeil remained in the game for a few additional innings, but he was later taken out after he experienced severe swelling.

While McNeil was on the bench, he cheered on his teammates from the sideline. He reshared news of the Mets epic win via his Instagram Story, captioning the pic, “Let’s go.”

Now that the Mets have advanced, the utility player could return to the team in late October. Mets’ beat writer Anthony DiComo reported on Wednesday, October 2, that McNeil will begin baseball activities after his latest X-ray showed improvement.