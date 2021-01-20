Michael Douglas Meets 1-Month-Old Grandson for 1st Time Amid COVID Pandemic

A major moment for Michael Douglas! The actor met his 1-month-old grandson on Tuesday, January 19, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“First time I’ve seen my month old grandson, Ryder!” the Oscar winner, 76, captioned a black-and-white Instagram upload with the infant. In the photo, the New Jersey native grinned with the newborn in his arms while feeding Ryder from a bottle. A burp cloth was thrown over Douglas’ shoulder.

“Congratulations, Michael!” Michelle Pfeiffer commented on the picture, while the Basic Instinct star’s son Cameron wrote, “My guys.”

The new dad, 42, welcomed his baby boy with his wife, Viviane Thibes, in December 2020, and he joined big sister Lua, 3. “Congratulations Cameron and Viviane!” Michael captioned a family photo via Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the family Ryder T. Douglas. #ProudGrandpa. So happy for Viviane and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present.”

Cameron shared the same shot, writing, “Touch down planet Earth. Welcome my son.”

Michael welcomed Cameron with his then-wife, Diandra Luker, then his half-siblings, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. In October 2019, Michael exclusively told Us Weekly that his youngest child was “on the cusp” of dating.

“I think it would kill me,” the Golden Globe winner told Us at the time. “I’d try to support her but I’d be watching very carefully. Catherine and I have been talking about it. We’re very close to the first boyfriend coming, she’s been very picky.”

When it comes to his and Zeta-Jones’ 20-year marriage, Michael exclusively told Us that their key to success is “courtesy.”

He explained in September 2019: “I think sometimes we take the person closest to us for granted. I would say sometimes we make more of an effort with strangers than we do with the person who’s closest to us. And I’ve always tried to remember how fortunate I am and what an extraordinary lady she is and daily remember [of] that kind of respect.”

The Emmy winner added that it’s important to “talk things out” in his relationship, noting, “It’s taken me a long time but resentment is an easy thing to keep under the surface. I think most of the times it’s really good to get things out sooner than later.”

Michael was previously married to Luker, 65, from 1977 to 1995. He started dating Zeta-Jones in 1999, and they wed the following year in New York.