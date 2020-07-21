A new leaf! Michelle Money gave a glimpse into her and daughter Brielle’s evolving relationship following the teenager’s March skateboarding accident.

“Things have drastically changed,” the Bachelor alum, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly on the Tuesday, July 21, “For the Right Reasons” podcast episode. “We have pulled back on her screen time [and] we’ve pulled back on her curfew — all the things I wanted to do but never wanted to fight with her about.”

The former reality star said she and her ex-husband, Ryan Money, are “on the same page” about parenting the 15-year-old now. “We were able to push reset a little bit. Fortunately, we were lucky enough Brielle walked out of the hospital alive and we got the chance to reparent her where a lot of people don’t get that opportunity and live with regret their whole life.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum, who has been “stricter” with Brielle, announced in April that the high school student had left the hospital after 26 days.

Since then, Brielle is “walking [and] talking great,” Michelle gushes. “We really are so blessed to have had such a great outcome.”

While the teen doesn’t have any remaining physical injuries, her brain injury will take at least a year to recover from. The former Good Things Utah host explains, “She’s still struggling with short-term memory. She has the funny side effects, like she seems to have lost her filter. She’s … been extra funny and extra, like, inappropriate.”

Michelle adds, “As we’re about to go back into the school year, it’ll be a whole other set of challenges for us because we’re not entirely sure how she’s going to do with multiple classes and studying. Her brain isn’t quite ready for all that, so it’s going to be a little bit of a challenge this fall.”

However, Brielle is planning to attend Stanford University and she took a campus tour on Saturday, July 18. “I couldn’t be happier and more devoted to getting accepted,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I know admissions are competitive, BUT this trip has done nothing but increase my passion for this school!! Stanford, I’ll see you in 4 years!”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon