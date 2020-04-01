Taking precaution. Michelle Money opened up about why her ex-husband, Ryan Money, can’t see their 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, following her brain surgery.

“After the latest updates on the coronavirus, Ryan and I have decided that we need to err on the side of caution,” the Bachelor alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 31. “Every time we leave the hospital, we run the risk of becoming infected and bringing it into the PICU. The worst thing that could happen is for us to start feeling sick and not be able to be here when Brielle wakes up. Not worth risking. So I am going to stay at the hospital until she does. Most likely on Saturday or Sunday.”

The former reality star went on to write, “Send prayers to Ryan because I know this is going to be so difficult to not see her, but it’s the right move.”

Brielle is “right on track with what the doctors expected” after her procedure, the Bachelor Pad alum added.

The former ABC personality announced on Monday, March 30, that the teenager had been in a “terrible skateboarding accident” that left her “in the ICU on life support.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote at the time: “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please, I am asking for prayers. … She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

The Utah native urged other parents to “always” make sure that their children wear helmets “even when they push back.”

She and her boyfriend, Mike Weir, thanked their followers for their “love and support” on Tuesday, updating them on Brielle’s condition after fluid was drained from her brain.

“She’s doing good,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum said, noting that Brielle is in “stable condition.”

