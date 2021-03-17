Calling them out! Michelle Obama opened up about living with her and Barack Obama’s “messy” two daughters.

“They’re back [from school],” the Becoming author, 57, told Ellen DeGeneres of Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, on Tuesday, March 16. “They’re in my closet. They’re moving our stuff around. We can’t find anything because they ‘borrow’ it. They have the notion, our children, that if we put something down and we don’t use it for a couple days, then we don’t want it. So they take it. They think, ‘It’s ours.’ It’s like, ‘No, I was gone for a day. That doesn’t mean you can have my water bottle.’”

The Chicago native said that she and the former president, 59, “can’t keep track of [their] stuff” with their daughters around.

“They have their own water bottles, but if they lose them, which they do, they’ll take mine,” the former first lady explained. “It’s not that they don’t have them. When they lose theirs and can’t find their stuff, they take our stuff.”

In September 2020, Michelle joked that she and the A Promised Land author had grown “sick” of Malia and Sasha while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At first, our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them,” the “Michelle Obama Podcast” host said during a Conan appearance. “The summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more. We came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there’s more room to roam around. That was good because it helped us break it up.”

Their initial few months at home were much more positive. “We were being all organized, and we would spend the days apart doing our respective work,” the Princeton University grad explained. “The girls were still in classes in the spring, and so we would be working and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings. And we would have these activities. We would have cocktails, and then we would work on puzzles and play games.”

The family started Art Exhibit Day, which involved making watercolor paintings to show each other. The Hawaii native also taught his daughters “how to play Spades.”