Keeping it real! Michelle Obama and Barack Obama’s daughters are “no longer thrilled” to be quarantining with their parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At first, our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them,” the former first lady, 56, joked of Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, during a Wednesday, September 23, Conan appearance. “The summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more. We came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there’s more room to roam around. That was good because it helped us break it up.”

With Barack, 59, working on his A Promised Land book, the 44th president had “limited time to get on [his wife’s] nerves,” the Chicago native added.

Michelle noted that her family’s feelings about hanging at home were much more positive in the beginning of the COVID-19 spread.

“We were being all organized, and we would spend the days apart doing our respective work,” the Princeton University graduate explained to Conan O’Brien. “The girls were still in classes in the spring, and so we would be working and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings. And we would have these activities. We would have cocktails, and then we would work on puzzles and play games.”

Not only did Barack teach Malia and Sasha “how to play Spades,” but the politician also had Art Exhibit Day with Michelle and their children. “We all went off and did like water color paintings and then we showed it,” the Becoming author said.

She and the Hawaii native tied the knot in 1992. Earlier this month, the former attorney candidly spoke about ups and downs in their marriage.

“There are going to be tough times, long periods of time where you can’t stand each other,” Michelle said during a September 7 episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” with O’Brien, 57. “There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit. And these periods can last a long time. They can last years. … If I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it in those tough times, then I would’ve missed all the beauty that was there as well.”