Looking back! Michelle Pfeiffer reflected on her baby bump days while missing her children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“#TBT. 1994,” the actress, 61, captioned the Thursday, April 2, Instagram post. “Me preggers. Like so many, missing my kids and wishing they were here with me.”

In the social media upload, the Golden Globe winner stood on a beach in a floral one-piece and straw hat.

The California native married television writer David E. Kelley in 1993 and adopted her daughter, Claudia, that same year. In 1995, Pfeiffer gave birth to son John.

While the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star stepped away from her acting career to raise her family, it was her children who inspired her to get back into movies.

“There were certain points in my life where priorities shifted, and that made it that much more difficult to say yes to roles,” the Oscar nominee told InStyle in February 2019. “For a long time I felt as if I wasn’t liking what I was reading, but the truth is that I probably didn’t want to work very much. Honestly, the years just flew by. Actually, it was my kids who said, ‘Mom, are you ever going to go back to work?’”

Pfeiffer was hurt by the question, she told the outlet at the time, explaining, “I was like, ‘What do you mean? I’m home! Isn’t that great?’ It kind of hurt my feelings. But then I sort of looked back, and wow, it was five years.”

After her eldest started college, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star realized it was a good idea to “get something going” so she wouldn’t notice her empty nest as much when her son left.

“I realized I had only a few years left with my son, I thought, ‘OK, this is going to be really hard for me. … I’m going to feel really empty,’” she recalled of the revelation.

Now, Pfeiffer keeps a lot on her plate, from acting to building. “My sister was just teasing me about how she came over one day and I was building a stucco hearth,” she said. “Whenever anybody in my life has to put something together, I’m the person they call. It’s just meditative for me. I have a very busy mind, and so anything that can pull my little gremlins away from driving me nuts is a good thing.”