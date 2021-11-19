Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU

Mickey Guyton asked her fans for prayers on Thursday, November 18, after her baby boy was sent to the ICU.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the ICU,” the country singer, 37, tweeted of her 9-month-old, Grayson. “The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please, please pray.”

The Texas native shares her little one with husband Grant Savoy, welcoming him in February.

“The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done,” the “Love My Hair” singer told her Instagram followers at the time. “Welcome to the world Grayson! Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. Psalm 30:5.”

The social media upload came six months after Guyton shared her pregnancy news.

“My life completely changed in an instant,” the songwriter wrote in August 2020. “Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom.”

The Grammy nominee, who wed Savoy in June 2017 in Hawaii, reflected on life with her infant in a May Instagram post.

“I remember first finding out I was pregnant thinking it was going to take FOREVER and it now almost feels like it didn’t even happen,” Guyton gushed at the time. “It’s crazy how time feels like it’s flying faster than the blink of the eye. This little guy has turned my world right side up and I am forever grateful to God and to my husband for making me a mother. Literally nothing else in life compares. Yes, there are extremely challenging moments where I question everything that I am and feel like a complete failure as a mom, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The following month, the new mom wrote that she could stare at Grayson “all day.”

Guyton wrote in May, “I can’t believe I’m a mom. I can’t believe God gave me this human to look after forever. I’m determined to show working mothers that they can do this. Yes, it’s hard. But I always try to normalize it: I’m in this interview, I’m holding my baby. I have writing sessions where I say, ‘Sorry, guys, my baby’s gonna be here, and you’re gonna have to deal with it.'”