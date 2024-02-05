Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is not only a reality TV star, but also a hero to his son, Romeo.

The Jersey Shore alum, 41, took to Instagram on Saturday, February 3, to share house footage of the 2-year-old choking on pasta during dinner while his pregnant wife, Lauren Sorrentino, 39, watched in horror.

When Romeo started gasping for breath, Mike stood up and grabbed his son from the table before proceeding to pat him on the back. After the ordeal was over, Romeo coughed and cried as Lauren consoled him.

“THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES ‼️” Mike captioned the post. “It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing 😩.”

Related: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast: Then and Now MTV shook up reality TV — and introduced fans to the GTL lifestyle (a.k.a. gym, tan, laundry) — in 2009 with the premiere of Jersey Shore. The series quickly made household names out of stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” […]

He continued: “I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking [his] airway and saved his life. I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

Mike and Lauren — who also share daughter Mia Bella, 12 months — announced in September 2023 they were expecting a third baby.

“Good things come in threes 🥹,” the couple wrote via Instagram alongside several family snaps of the group posing with Lauren’s sonogram. “Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Related: Jersey Shore's Mike, Lauren Sorrentino's Family Album With 2 Kids Welcome to the family! Ever since Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s son, Romeo, arrived in May 2021, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars have loved sharing social media shots of the little one. “So in love,” the new mom wrote via Instagram after giving birth. She and her husband both posted pics of the […]

Before welcoming Romeo, Lauren revealed in November 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage when she was seven weeks pregnant . “It was heart-wrenching,” she recalled on Good Morning America. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Lauren said that she and Mike conceived the night he returned home from jail in September 2019. (He spent eight months behind bars for tax fraud in 2018 — the same year they tied the knot.)

Despite their loss, Mike said he and Lauren were still planning to expand their family. “We’re going to keep trying,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “We can’t wait until that happens and we’re very excited to start that chapter, and we’re moving forward.”

Related: Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren's Relationship Timeline Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have survived many “Situations” during their relationship and marriage — from his prison sentence for tax evasion to taking on reality TV and parenthood together. And through it all, they’ve remained rock solid. The college sweethearts — who wed in November 2018 — recalled their first date during a May 2021 […]

The couple announced Lauren’s pregnancy in November 2020. “Baby Sorrentino May 2021,” they wrote via Instagram at the time.

While adjusting to life after Romeo’s birth, Mike exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Lauren were getting “no sleep” as new parents. “I’m always checking the baby monitor if he sneezes. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what is happening?’ But it’s the best thing ever being a parent,” he said in January 2022. “I feel such an amazing purpose and such an amazing love that I was just introduced to. So, it’s really awesome to … go on that journey.”