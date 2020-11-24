Under wraps! Mindy Kaling had no problem hiding her second pregnancy ahead of son Spencer’s September birth.

“It was not too bad,” the actress, 41, told Elle on Tuesday, November 24, of keeping the secret. “I mean, clearly, I was not going anywhere [due to the coronavirus pandemic] like everybody else, so nobody found me out. So that was kind of easy.”

The Office alum added that when she took social media selfies, she “shot [her]self from the waist up and then also wore baggy things.”

The Massachusetts native surprised fans when she announced in October that her son, Spencer, now 2 months, had arrived one month prior, joining big sister Katherine, 2.

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling told Stephen Colbert on October 8. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! … His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

Katherine feels “a little bit less competitive” with her younger sibling so far because he’s a boy, Kaling told the magazine on Tuesday. “He’s still so little. … [We] haven’t really seen what his personality is going to be like.”

The Emmy nominee added, “When I told her she was going to have a little brother, she didn’t understand he was going to come out a baby. I think she thought he was going to come out two years old, like her. So, the day before I went to the hospital, she was hiding all of her toys. That was her big thing. We’d be like, ‘Kit, where’s your Elmo?’ And we found it stuffed under the bed because she was hiding it so her brother wouldn’t take it. She was delighted when she found out he was so little and would not be interested in playing with toys for a long, long time. Now she’s really on board with it.”

The Mindy Project alum has been experiencing “muted excitement” from everyone in her life after her baby boy’s birth, which she attributes to both the COVID-19 spread and the fact that she’s been through this before. “Everyone’s like, ‘You’re fine. You’re OK,’” she explained.