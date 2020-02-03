Miranda Kerr Describes ‘Toll’ Breast-Feeding Took on Her Body as Mom of 3

Honesty hour! Miranda Kerr spoke candidly about breast-feeding her sons.

“I’m a mom of three boys,” the model, 36, said at the launch of KORA Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum on Thursday, January 30. “I’ve been up since 4 a.m. this morning. Breast-feeding is great, but it does take its toll on the body and thank goodness that I have these incredible products so that I can feel like my skin is at its best, even though I still have baby brain. I have a 3-month old, [Myles], and a 20-month old, [Hart], and running around after those two is a full-time job in itself.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel welcomed her youngest sons with her husband, Evan Spiegel, and also shares her 9-year-old son, Flynn, with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom. Her eldest is “obsessed” with her skincare company, she gushed to Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday.

“I started the line before he was even born, so I used the products on him,” Kerr explained. “I’ve used it on all three of my kids ever since the day they were born.”

When it comes to expanding her family — which she says the Snapchat cofounder, 29, “definitely would love” — the Treasure Yourself author wants to adjust to her family of five first.

“I had two back-to-back in the middle of running a company and also I have my 9-year-old, and I really like to be super present with them,” Kerr told Us. “I have the luxury that I work from home mostly, which is great, but at the same time, I just want to make sure that we have that balance before we throw another baby into the mix.”

Besides, KORA Organics is already her “baby girl,” the Australian model admitted at Thursday’s launch. “I wanted powerful products that gave you the results that you need in a really simple, efficient way that you can do and use at home,” she said of her company, which she founded in Australia a decade ago. “The products, every single one of them, I put my heart and soul into. I’m so proud that we are working with the best organic chemists in the world and I get to work with them and that’s really fun for me, coming up with really powerful products that work and make a difference to people’s skin.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane