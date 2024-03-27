Bryce Harper’s home team is getting bigger! The Philadelphia Phillies baseball player and his wife, Kayla Harper, announced they are expecting their third child.
“3 for 3 💟,” the couple wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 26, when confirming their pregnancy with a photoshoot.
In the first photo, Bryce, 31, kissed Kayla, 31, on her forehead as he wrapped his arms around her growing bump.
The second image featured the pair’s two children, Krew, 4, and Brooklyn, 3, holding a set of sonogram photos by the beach.
The couple’s news comes before Bryce celebrates the Phillies home opener on Thursday, March 28, when his team will face off against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
When he’s not at the baseball field, the MLB All-Star can likely be found at home spending time with his family. Although he tries to keep his personal life off of social media, Bryce can’t help but gush about the people who matter most to him — including his wife of seven years.
“Thankful for all the Moms in my life and what I have learned from every single one of them,” he shared via Instagram in May 2023 while praising Kayla. “Love, toughness, hard work, drive, and everything else you can think of. This world is a better place when Mothers are around. I love y’all especially you Kayla and everything you do for our family. Krew and Brooklyn are so so lucky! Thank you!”
Not to be outdone, Kayla has also expressed how much she appreciates her husband for all that he does away from MLB stadiums.
“Thanks for always picking us up when we’re down and being the reason we smile every day,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2023. “You’re the best dad and husband that we could have ever asked for! … So much to love about my favorite guy.”
Deal of the DayTurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal
As a brand-new MLB season kicks off this month, Bryce has made it clear that winning games is important. Being a great dad, however, is the ultimate prize.
“[My kids are] the light of my life,” he told MLB in August 2023. “They make me happy every day. They thrill me every day. People don’t understand, though, you get taken away from them a lot. As you guys know in the media, in professional sports, you’re always on the road, always traveling, you miss their first steps, you miss the way they talk. I’m getting emotional.”
Bryce continued, “I just love my kids so much. It’s just a blast. I love being their dad. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing better. All of this doesn’t mean anything compared to being a dad.”