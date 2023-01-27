Nev Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a candid post reflecting on her pregnancy loss.

“Damn this manicure’s been through a lot,” Perlongo, 37, who shares three children with the former Catfish host, 38, began her Instagram caption on Thursday, January 26. “About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that’s obvious, maybe not.”

The writer’s Instagram slideshow was made up of a number of images and videos, including a close-up shot of her intricately done nails, a positive pregnancy test, a mirror selfie showing off her stomach, sweet videos with her children and more.

​“Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual,” Perlongo continued. “No need for sympathy or anything, just didn’t wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that’s the expectation I suppose. But it’s all so intense and real or maybe it’s delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It’s all the things.”

She noted that she “wasnt planning on posting [a pregnancy announcement] until 14w and i guess that woulda had a different spin,” adding, “Wasn’t planning on any of it.”

Perlongo shared a heartfelt message to anyone who has also suffered a pregnancy loss. “And if it’s happened to you too, I’m just sayin it happens a lot,” she penned. “And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been. … Love you love you love you. All the moms n future moms. All the babes n future babes. Dads n future dads too.”

While Perlongo didn’t use the word “miscarriage” in her caption, she quickly clarified any “confusion” in the comments.

“I forgot to say i miscarried w pictures , sry for the confusion. Thought the giant empty body section cut out of the drawing did it but I relied on it too much in hindsight,” she wrote. “Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts 🤦🏻‍♀️😂.”

Schulman and Perlongo tied the knot in 2017, nine months after welcoming their eldest child, daughter Cleo, and two years after meeting through Instagram DMs. (The former MTV star was selling a motorcycle that Perlongo was interested in buying.)

“It was the first time I was picked up by a stranger on a motorcycle. I was a little nervous, to be honest,” the Michigan native joked to Us Weekly in 2018 about their meet-cute. “I was like, ‘Are we gonna die? Is this worth dying?’”

The couple went on to welcome son Beau one year later, who was followed by little brother Cy in September 2021. “Cy Monroe! best birthday present EVER 🥰 ,” Schulman wrote via Instagram at the time, holding his baby boy. “Thank you @lauraperlongo for making my life so full and magical.”