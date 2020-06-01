Devin McCourty and his wife, Michelle Powell, shared their heartbreak after suffering a pregnancy loss at eight months.

“I’ve seen and felt God in so many ways in this last week,” the New England Patriots player, 32, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 30. “1st was holding my 3rd child Mia and telling her I love her and then telling her see you later all in one day. 2nd has been leading such a strong and powerful woman @dr_yimac32. Her strength has brought me to tears but also inspired me to be what God has called me to be.”

The athlete went on to write, “3rd God’s love on earth has been shown to us by unbelievers, friends and family who have checked on us daily and hourly.”

The NFL player shared his late daughter’s name, Mia, and her birthdate, May 24, as well as his wife’s words about the tragedy.

“My pregnancy had resulted in a still birth at almost 8 months of being pregnant — at exactly 31 weeks 2 days when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heart beat after being completely fine the week before at my last doctor’s appt [sic],” Powell wrote. “We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb.”

The emergency room doctor delivered her baby girl “after an emotional 21-hour labor,” she added. “[She] came out with the umbilical cord around her neck. We held our baby, wrapped in a blanket, cute as ever, looking just like our son Brayden when he was born, but she had no breaths. No cries. No movement. Doctors say they have no answers for why this happens. It just sadly does.”

Michelle concluded her caption with a call for prayer for healing, closure, her mental health and their chances at conceiving in the future.

The couple, who wed in 2016, previously welcomed their daughter, Londyn, 3, and their son, Brayden, 2, in 2017 and 2018, respectively.