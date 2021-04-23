On the mend. Nick Carter shared his third child’s progress after the newborn’s “minor” birth complications.

“OK. So everything is looking better, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” the Backstreet Boys member, 41, tweeted on Friday, April 23. “We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk.”

The Grammy nominee thanked his followers for their “love and support” since the infant’s arrival, concluding, “We see you.”

The Facing the Music author also shared a video on Instagram of daughter Saoirse, 18 months. “I miss our babies,” the singer wrote, also referencing son Odin, 5. “But we have to stay another night. We’ll be home soon.”

The New York native first hinted that wife Lauren Kitt’s birth hadn’t gone as planned in a Wednesday, April 21, Instagram selfie. “Yes, I’m a believer,” he captioned the emotional photo. “I ask God to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

The “Everybody” singer wrote on Twitter the following day that their third child had arrived. “But as a parent knows all to [sic] very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it,” Carter tweeted on Thursday, April 22. “We have been experiencing some minor complications, but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

He added hours later: “I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

The news came three months after the House of Carters alum announced that his wife was pregnant. “Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises,” he captioned an ultrasound video in January.

Carter and Kitt wed in April 2014 in Santa Barbara, California, after dating for six years. Between welcoming their son and daughter in 2016 and 2019, respectively, the fitness trainer suffered multiple miscarriages.

The Dancing With the Stars alum had a “hard” time with the pregnancy losses, Kitt said during a 2015 episode of the ABC show, explaining, “Just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt, that was hard.”

While awaiting baby No. 3, the actor couldn’t “believe there [was] another one on the way.” He wrote via Instagram that he was “always watching over” his kids.