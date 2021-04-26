Welcome home! Nick Carter announced on Monday, April 26, that he and Lauren Kitt brought their third child home from the hospital.

“OK everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound,” the Backstreet Boys member, 41, tweeted. “Baby is doing so much better. I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love.”

When the singer’s little one arrived on Wednesday, April 21, he shared an emotional selfie taken at the hospital. “Yes, I’m a believer,” the Face the Music author wrote via Instagram. “I ask God to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

The following day, the New York native updated his fans. “As a parent knows all to [sic] very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it,” Carter tweeted on Thursday, April 22. “We have been experiencing some minor complications, but things are looking a little better after the first night. I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

By Friday, April 23, the infant’s health seemed “better,” but the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote that they were “not out of the woods yet.” He added, “We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk.”

The Grammy nominee and Kitt, 37, shared their pregnancy news in January. “Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises,” the actor wrote alongside an ultrasound video at the time.

Carter, who also shares son Reign, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months, wrote the following month that he couldn’t “believe there [was] another one on the way.”

The Masked Singer alum has been “getting used to” quarantine parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic, he told Ask Men in June 2020. “Usually, I’m on the go and jumping on a plane, packing up my bags in a different hotel, in a different city every other night. It’s a little bit of an adjustment.”

Carter added at the time: “The greatest thing is just to be in their lives, and to be able to see the first steps and first crawls. Those are the rewarding moments. The little idiosyncrasies and little things that come out of nowhere that my son will say. For me, education is extremely important, and I get an opportunity to help influence them with that.”