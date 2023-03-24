Tuning out the drama! Nick Lachey shared a series of photos with his kids in Hawaii amid his legal woes.

“When in Hawaii … #daddyduty,” the 98 Degrees singer, 49, tweeted alongside a series of tropical photos with his three children, whom he shares with wife Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo), on Thursday, March 23. In the four-picture upload, the “What’s Left of Me” artist surfed with his 10-year-old son Camden, rode horses with his 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn and shared a snap of his youngest son, 6-year-old Phoenix, enjoying an ice pop by the pool.

The NCIS: Hawai’i star, 42, previously told Us Weekly how living in the stunning locale with her husband and kids is a dream come true for the family of five.

“I’ve never felt more at home than I do in Hawaii,” Vanessa exclusively shared with Us in March 2022. “Honestly, I constantly tell [Nick] how lucky I feel that we get to be here as a family. I feel like I’m meant to be an Air Force brat, like, traveling all around the world. I’ve never really felt like I was home until here.”

Back on the mainland, however, Nick is facing legal trouble. The “Hardest Thing” singer is “participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program” after an altercation with a celebrity photographer last year, a representative for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told Us in a statement on Wednesday, March 22.

“As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings,” the spokesperson continued. “Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

The Newlyweds alum made headlines in March 2022 when he allegedly tried to grab paparazzo Jody Santos’ phone after he spotted her taking pictures of him and Vanessa leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

“I thought he was going to break his hand,” Santos told the Daily Mail earlier this week, claiming he tried to smash her car window. “I am surprised he didn’t shatter the window.”

The “True to Your Heart” crooner, for his part, detailed his side of the story via Twitter one day after the incident.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” Nick — who has cohosted Love Is Blind with Vanessa since 2020 — wrote on March 27, 2022. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”