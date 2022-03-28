Happy in Hawaii! Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey are loving island life with their three kids.

“I’ve never felt more at home than I do in Hawaii,” the NCIS Hawai’i star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 11, while promoting their King’s Hawaiian partnership. “Honestly, I constantly tell [Nick] how lucky I feel that we get to be here as a family. I feel like I’m meant to be an Air Force brat, like, traveling all around the world. I’ve never really felt like I was home until here.”

The actress, who shares Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5, with her Love Is Blind cohost, 48, noted that she still has to “pinch” herself.

“[One of our sons’] T-ball practices was last night, and I’m like, ‘The mountains are surrounding us,’” the former Total Request Live host gushed. “It’s beautiful. The kids are, like, out playing.”

Vanessa went on to admit that the “only downside” to living in Hawaii is waking up early for her “sports nut” kids’ games.

The family of five moved to the island in 2021 — but King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls have always “been a constant in the Lachey household,” Vanessa told Us.

“Having three kids, it’s such an easy snack, meal [and] treat for us,” the former pageant queen explained. “We go to the store, get a whole bag, split it up and let the kids go to town. What we started doing is having a weekly tradition where I make sliders and Nick had to get in on it. This was, like, one of the first things that he was getting excited about [in the kitchen] because he’s usually going outside and grilling burgers. He’s not the cook of the family. … But he got in on the sliders.”

The pair, who wed in July 2011 in the British Virgin Islands, are competing in a Slider Sunday Showdown cookoff on Thursday, March 31, with the winner choosing a charity to receive a $25,000 donation from King’s Hawaiian.

Vanessa, who revealed that she does “all the cooking,” while Nick does “all the cleaning,” will make a Slider Collider and donate to No Kid Hungry if she wins. Nick, for his part, has selected Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC for if his Slider Smasher comes out on top. The duo’s contest will stream on Instagram Live at 7 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

