Nick Lachey was reportedly ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and anger management classes one year after being charged with assault and battery against a photographer.

Per documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the former 98 Degrees singer, 49, was required to go to 52 weeks of AA meetings and anger management classes stemming from a March 2022 altercation with celebrity photographer Jody Santos in Beverly Hills.

Per video footage from the incident, the “Hardest Thing” artist walked over to Santos’ car, attempted to grab her phone and cursed at her after realizing she was taking photos of him and his wife, Vanessa Lachey. The Daily Mail reported that he was charged with assault and battery.

“In all my years of photographing celebrities, no one has ever tried to hit me,” Santos told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, March 21. “I am just relieved that I rolled up my window as fast as I did, otherwise he would have knocked me out. No doubt about it.”

She explained her side of the story. “Nick’s not really on the radar,” she said. “I just saw him and I figured I would get a shot of a couple coming out of a restaurant. I have taken photos of him plenty of times and never had a problem, but this time was different.”

Santos further claimed that she “heard Vanessa say, ‘Go get ’em, open the door,’ and then he started walking towards my car all aggressive.” After rolling up her car window, the cameraperson said that Nick punched the glass so hard “I thought he was going to break his hand.” She added: I am surprised he didn’t shatter the window.”

Santos claimed that Nick’s court order came after months of her contacting the Beverly Hills Police Department about the case.

The “What’s Left of Me” singer, for his part, tweeted about the incident one day after it happened. “Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he wrote on March 27, 2022. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

Nick and Vanessa, 42, have been married since 2011 and share three children together: sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 6, and Brooklyn, 8. In addition to their respective entertainment careers, the couple have also hosted Love Is Blind since its premiere in February 2020.

Us Weekly has reached out to Nick for comment on the matter.