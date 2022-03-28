Expressing regret. Nick Lachey responded after he allegedly tried to grab a phone from a photographer who was trying to take a picture of him and his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” the 98 Degrees singer, 48, tweeted on Monday, March 28. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

Earlier on Monday, TMZ reported that the Love Is Blind cohost confronted a woman who was trying to snap a photo of him and the NCIS: Hawai’i actress, 41. In a video obtained by the outlet, the Masked Singer winner approached the woman’s car and seemingly tried to grab her phone as she filmed him.

“[What are] you so mad for?” the woman asked in the clip. Nick then reached into the car and began laughing. He then stuck his tongue out at the photographer before walking back across the street to join Vanessa and the couple’s friend.

In a second tweet, the boy bander denied reports that he “got physical” with the photographer, saying that such descriptions of the incident are “reckless and absolutely false.” He added: “Life’s too short, we move on.”

The Lacheys usually reside in Hawaii, where they moved in 2021 after Vanessa landed the role of Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i. “I’ve never felt more at home than I do in Hawaii,” the former Total Request Live host exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Honestly, I constantly tell [Nick] how lucky I feel that we get to be here as a family. I feel like I’m meant to be an Air Force brat, like, traveling all around the world. I’ve never really felt like I was home until here.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5. The kids also benefit from living in such a scenic locale, especially when it comes to their athletic pursuits.

“[One of our sons’] T-ball practices was last night, and I’m like, ‘The mountains are surrounding us,’” Vanessa gushed to Us. “It’s beautiful. The kids are, like, out playing.”

The family also took a break from life in the Aloha State to film Love Is Blind, which they cohost together. Season 2 filmed last year in Chicago, and season 3 followed in Dallas. The third season doesn’t yet have a release date, but it seems likely that more drama will be on its way soon.

“Hopefully, people can watch it and learn from it, and hopefully, people can watch it and be intrigued by it,” Vanessa told Us after the season 2 reunion. “I think ultimately when Nick and I wanted to [host the show] … we [wanted] people to start talking about seeing love in its true form, which is having an emotional foundation.”

