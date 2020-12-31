Nicki Minaj’s new normal! The rapper opened up about her “surprising” nursing experience with her 3-month-old son.

“He had no problem breast-feeding,” the Grammy nominee, 38, tweeted during a Wednesday, December 30, Twitter Q&A. “He latched on in the hospital. … I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast-feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”

The Queen Radio host went on to describe her labor, writing that her water broke while she was “butt naked.”

Minaj explained, “Just got out of the shower and asked [my husband, Kenneth Petty], to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed, I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm and I quietly said, ‘OMG, I’m about to be in labor.’”

The New York native, 42, was “very scared” at the time, but Minaj was “laughing at him,” she wrote.

The “Anaconda” rapper added that she had a “natural vaginal birth [with an] epidural” and pushed for two and a half hours.

“Only because first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing,” the songwriter explained via Twitter. “Once I was able to feel the pain, I pushed him on out. … I was actually in labor all night, but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn’t hurt either. They numbed me up real good.”

Minaj shared her pregnancy news in July, posting baby bump photos to Instagram. “#Preggers,” she captioned maternity shoot photos at the time. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The voice actress gave birth in September and celebrated three months with her baby boy on Wednesday. “Mommy and Daddy love you soooo much,” Minaj wrote via Instagram. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide [world].”

The new mom has yet to reveal her son’s name. She shared a photo of his foot in October, wishing Petty a happy first wedding anniversary in the caption.