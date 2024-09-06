For Nicole Kidman’s daughters, sharing is caring.

The Perfect Couple star revealed that her two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, regularly raid her closet, leaving it a mess.

“They do. Yes,” Kidman, 57, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, September 4.

The actress, who noted that the girls are “both very tall,” like their mom, added: “They go into my closet and it looks like a bomb’s hit it. They go crazy in there.”

Despite all their rummaging, Kidman said, “And they just take a T-shirt?”

“They wreak havoc,” she added.

Kidman shares Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her husband, Keith Urban. She also has two children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Oscar winner recently shared Sunday Rose’s reaction to her getting stoned in the 1999 movie Eyes Wide Shut.

In an interview published in July, Kidman told The Los Angeles Times that her kids got a glimpse at one of her most memorable scenes from the Stanley Kubrick–directed film while attending the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala with their parents in April. Kidman was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

“At the AFI tribute, they saw the scene where I get stoned,” Kidman told the newspaper. “They showed that and I was like, ‘Ooooh. Golly. OK.’” I sat next to my daughter Sunday watching that.”

In the film, Kidman’s character, Alice, fantasizes about being intimate with a naval officer she once met while smoking marijuana with her husband, Bill, played by Kidman’s then-husband, Cruise.

“[Sunday] said, ‘Mom, that was good,’” Kidman continued, noting that her daughter also had a positive reaction to a scene from her 2004 film Birth that was featured in the tribute. “She said, ‘That was really good.’ And I watched that scene and thought, ‘Wow. That was really good.’ And I never do that.”

In June, Kidman shared that her teens are big fans of her A Family Affair costar, Joey King.

“They really fangirl over Joey,” Kidman told Entertainment Tonight. “Which is nice, right? They’ve grown up with Joey.”