Nicole Kidman’s upcoming Netflix movie Family Affair is perfectly titled because her real-life daughters approved of her onscreen child.

“They really fangirl over Joey [King],” Kidman, 56, told Entertainment Tonight at the Thursday, June 13, movie premiere in Los Angeles. “Which is nice, right? They’ve grown up with Joey.”

Kidman plays King’s mother in Family Affair, in which the 24-year-old actress stars as the assistant to a famous movie star (Zac Efron). Kidman, portraying a single mother, later strikes up a May-December romance with Efron’s character.

While Kidman’s teens — she shares Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with husband Keith Urban — were freaking out about meeting King, so was the We Were the Lucky Ones star herself.

“Oh my, God. I mean, I was such a fan of them before I ever met them,” King exclusively told Us Weekly of working with Kidman and Efron, 36, on Sunday, June 9, at the Despicable Me 4 premiere. “I think what’s even cooler is I became a bigger fan after working with them, which is not how it always goes because they say don’t meet your heroes.”

King added, “These guys are fantastic. They’re so professional, they’re so talented and they are just as kind as they are all of those other things.”

Kidman and Efron, meanwhile, previously worked together on 2012’s The Paperboy.

“Nicole’s fun to work with because she’s very improvisational. She just started dancing with me, and we went with the moment,” Efron told The Advocate at the time, referring to a scene where he danced in his undergarments. “Initially, I wondered if my character would even wear underwear at all. But that would’ve been a very different movie.”

Family Affair felt the same for Efron.

“It always feels very easy with [Nicole]. I’ve been in scenes like that before where it doesn’t go that easily,” the High School Musical star told Access Hollywood earlier this month. “You’re kinda figuring each other out. I don’t know if it’s because we’ve done it before. … We laugh a lot. Like we’re having a blast [and] it’s always fun figuring out the physical aspects, like, we kinda dance into that room. It was fun, it was like putting together a musical.”

Kidman, who also shares two older children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, noted to the outlet that the pair’s “friendship” helped forge a connection onscreen. “We’re able to talk,” she told Access.