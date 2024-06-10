Joey King attended the New York City premiere of her latest film, Despicable Me 4, in a structured mint green dress — and her inspiration behind the look came from an unlikely source.

While walking the Sunday, June 9 red carpet, the 24-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly that her outfit was inspired by that of a “scary pediatrician.”

“And my look is [from] Sportmax,” King added. “I love it.”

While “scary pediatrician” might not be the first term that springs to mind when describing her look, the structured silhouette and mint green color of King’s dress undeniably mimic the style of traditional hospital scrubs.

The mid-length dress featured padded shoulder detailing and a cinched in waist. King paired it with white closed-toe pumps, blue statement earrings and an assortment of rings. She sported blue eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner and pink lipstick and wore her hair down in loose waves and parted to the side.

King smiled and posed on the red carpet alongside the rest of the Despicable Me 4 cast, including Will Ferrell, Steve Carrell, Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig, Dana Gaier, Madison Polan and Chloe Fineman.

Despicable Me 4, which hits theaters July 3, features many of the franchise’s original characters, including former supervillain Felonious Gru (Carrell), Margo (Cosgrove) and Miss Hattie (Wiig). It also features new characters, like Poppy (King) and the villainous Maxime Le Mal (Ferrell), from whom Gru and his family are forced to flee.

King’s decision to label her premiere dress as “scary” makes sense in the context of her character, Poppy, an aspiring supervillain whose goal is to one day become a bigger villain than Gru himself.

“Nothing is as fun as playing a villain,” King told Metro at the event. “You have so much creative freedom as a villain. I’m loving it and I hope I get to play more villains in the future.”