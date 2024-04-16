After a critically acclaimed performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard, actress Joey King revealed she’s finally been in touch with Gypsy herself.

Joey, 24, played Gypsy, 32 — who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — in the 2019 Hulu limited series The Act. While King and Gypsy did not correspond during production, King revealed that all changed not long ago.

“Gypsy sent me a message recently,” King told Dax Shepard during a Monday, April 15, interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“We didn’t have any contact when we were filming the show,” King continued. “But since she’s been released, she reached out, and we had a quick little exchange. Which was really nice.”

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving 8.5 years for the 2015 murder of Dee Dee. She was convicted of convincing her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee, who was believed to have been suffering from Munchausen by proxy and fabricating stories about Gypsy’s health and well-being.

While King didn’t reveal what she and Gypsy chatted about, she gushed about the formative experience of filming The Act — which earned her Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

She said, “Making that show was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had, honestly.”

King even met her future husband, Steven Piet, who directed two episodes of The Act, while filming the series.

Additionally, King reflected on the weight she felt on her shoulders while stepping into Gypsy’s shoes.

“Of course the friendships and the relationships I forged on that were fabulous,” King said. “But also as an actor, wow, what an exciting piece of material. You know, it’s someone’s real life. There’s a big responsibility there. It’s not like a biopic and that person’s not alive anymore.”

Due to the gravity of the project, King knew it was a big professional swing. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘If I mess this up, this could totally ruin my career,’” she admitted. “If I had done a poor job of that, I would have a very hard time getting work most likely.”

Since being released from prison, Gypsy has seen some major upheaval in her personal life. On April 8, Gypsy filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, after two years of marriage.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote in a statement shared via Facebook. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Shortly after the divorce filing, Gypsy filed a restraining order against Anderson. In court documents, Gypsy also requested spousal support from her estranged husband, saying she is “in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage.”