Nicole Kidman’s kids are her biggest fans — even if they haven’t seen all of her work.

The Oscar winner, 57, reflected on her role as Alice Harford in 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut in an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Tuesday, July 16. When asked whether the risqué film is one she plans on watching with her children one day, Kidman quipped, “Definitely not.”

While her and husband Keith Urban’s two daughters — Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13 — haven’t seen the R-rated movie, Kidman’s kids got a glimpse at one of her most memorable scenes from the Stanley Kubrick–directed film while attending the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala with their parents in April. Kidman was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

“At the AFI tribute, they saw the scene where I get stoned,” Kidman told the newspaper. “They showed that and I was like, ‘Ooooh. Golly. OK.’” I sat next to my daughter Sunday watching that.”

In the film, Kidman’s character, Alice, fantasizes about being intimate with a naval officer she once met while smoking marijuana with her husband, Bill, played by Kidman’s then-husband, Tom Cruise. (The actors were married from 1990 to 2001 and share daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29.)

“[Sunday] said, ‘Mom, that was good,’” Kidman continued, noting that her daughter also had a positive reaction to a scene from her 2004 film Birth that was featured in the tribute. “She said, ‘That was really good.’ And I watched that scene and thought, ‘Wow. That was really good.’ And I never do that.”

Actors watching their own movies is something Kidman told the outlet “feels slightly odd to me,” adding, “I’m OK celebrating directors because it’s their work. But my own little part of it, it’s like [groans]. But if you’re a director, it’s lovely to hear that you’re proud of it. So I’m very, very proud of it. I say that to you, Stanley up there, if you’re listening to me. He knows that anyway.”

The April awards ceremony marked a rare red carpet appearance for Kidman and Urban, 56, with their two kids. While Kidman dazzled in a form-fitting gold gown with a sweetheart neckline, Sunday and Faith looked just as stunning in white floral and coral-colored dresses, respectively. Urban, for his part, sported a classic black tux with a white dress shirt.

Last month, Kidman twinned with Sunday in chic black dresses while attending a Balenciaga couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Highlighting their physical similarities, the mother-daughter duo each sported a pair of black sunglasses and wore their blonde locks down.

That same month, Kidman told Entertainment Tonight that her teenage girls are big fans of her most recent onscreen daughter, Joey King, whom she stars with in Netflix’s A Family Affair. “They really fangirl over Joey,” she shared. “Which is nice, right? They’ve grown up with Joey.”