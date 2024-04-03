Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s kids made their red carpet debut in support of their mom.

The couple’s daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, posed alongside their parents at the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 2.

The entire family opted for all-black looks as they stood together for a family photo. Harlow looked like her mom’s twin in a black corset paired with leather pants, while Sparrow seems to take more after his father.

Nicole’s father, Lionel Richie, was also in attendance with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, by his side. The full-family photo also included Nicole’s mom and Lionel’s ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie. (Nicole was adopted by Lionel and Brenda when she was 9 years old.)

While Nicole’s younger sister, Sofia Richie, did not walk the red carpet, she did appear to be at the event. “So excited,” Sofia, 25, captioned an Instagram Story from inside the movie theater, tagging her sister.

The Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake stars Nicole, 42, as Rose and Simone Joy Jones as Tanya Crandell. The duo posed alongside each other at the film’s premiere while celebrating their project.

The modern take on the 1990s classic follows Jones’ character, Tanya, as she is forced to look after her siblings when, as the title suggests, their babysitter suddenly dies. To make ends meet, Tanya takes a job with a wealthy woman named Rose.

During Tuesday’s premiere, Nicole snapped solo shots with her costars, her father, Lionel, 74, and husband Joel, 45. However, Nicole and Joel’s two kids only appeared in the full family photo.

Nicole and Joel tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed Harlow in 2008 and Sparrow in 2009, and according to Joel, the kids have been pretty low maintenance to take care of over the years.

“We got lucky with our kids. They’re easy,” the Good Charlotte musician gushed during a November 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I always tell my kids, you make it so easy to be a dad. They’re just good kids. They really are. They’re great. And I think they’re like their mom.”

Over the years, Nicole has spoken candidly about her kids following her in famous footsteps. Most notably, the Simple Life alum admitted it would be “different” if they wanted to become television stars, but she’d never tell them no.

“It just depends on what it is,” Nicole explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “But if my kids said to me, ‘I want to try this new thing that hasn’t been done before.’ Well, obviously now they’re preteens, so I’m going to say no. But yeah, if they’re 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I’m fine with it.”