Like mother, like daughter. Nicole Richie celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a sweet family photo featuring a rare glimpse at her and husband Joel Madden’s 15-year-old daughter, Harlow.

“We all love you,” the Simple Life alum, 41, captioned her Instagram Story post on Sunday, May 14. “Happy Mothers Day Queen.” Richie’s eldest child looks just like her doppelgänger in the pic — which also features Nicole’s sister, Sofia Richie, and mother Brenda Harvey — as they each sported black shirts and similar blonde locks.

Nicole — who was adopted by Harvey and her father, Lionel Richie, when she was 9 years old — and Madden became parents two years after they began dating in December 2006. One year after welcoming Harlow, the Great News alum gave birth to the couple’s second child, son Sparrow, now 13, in 2009. The pair tied the knot in December 2010 after four years together.

The two have primarily kept their kids’ lives out of the public eye over the years, only sharing the occasional social media pic of their children. To celebrate Harlow’s 13th birthday in January 2021, Nicole shared an adorable photo of her daughter at just 3 months old.

“You light up my life with your presence and have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen,” the Priceless author captioned the Instagram post. “Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world.”

Madden later showed off how big his kids had grown in a Mother’s Day tribute to Nicole in 2020. “Nicole we love you and I Thank you. You take care of us all, and you make our house a home 👑❤️,” he captioned an Instagram pic of his family sitting outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.

That same year, Sofia, 24 — who recently wed husband Elliot Grainge in April — posed for a pic with her sister and niece via Instagram. “My favorite trio,” she wrote at the time.

While her kids may not show up on her social media feed often, they took a deep dive into hers in August 2020. “HELP! I’m the mom of pre-teens and my past posts have come back to haunt me!” she captioned a pic of a text sent by one of her kids. The message featured a screenshot of herself sporting a phallic headband while using a cat Snapchat filter in a 2016 Instagram post, captioned, “This Puss puss loves a D!”

While the Chuck alum has been in the spotlight for many years thanks to reality shows such as The Simple Life, Candidly Nicole and Fashion Star, Nicole’s not sure if she wants her kids to follow in her TV footsteps. “I think it would be a different thing going into it now,” the House of Harlow creator told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “It just depends on what it is.”

She continued: “But if my kids said to me, ‘I want to try this new thing that hasn’t been done before.’ Well, obviously now they’re preteens, so I’m going to say no. But yeah, if they’re 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I’m fine with it.”