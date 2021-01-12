Happy birthday, Harlow! Nicole Richie celebrated her and Joel Madden’s daughter’s 13th year on Monday, January 11.

“Here you are at three months old. Today you are 13,” the former reality star, 39, captioned a throwback photo via Instagram. “You light up my life with your presence and have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world.”

The California native hinted at the teenager’s birthday plans, writing, “Now let’s go binge watch season 3 of Grey’s [Anatomy].”

In the social media upload, Richie kissed her baby girl’s cheek while Harlow stared at the camera in a striped onesie. Lionel Richie commented on the sweet shot with heart emojis, while Sofia Richie wrote, “Ughhhh.”

As for Madden, 41, the Good Charlotte member posted a tribute of his own. “Happy 13th birthday,” he captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Harlow slinging a purse over her shoulder.

The Maryland native and Nicole became parents in 2008 when Harlow arrived. She took on a big sister role the following year when the Simple Life alum gave birth to son Sparrow.

The Truth About Diamonds author loves “mom life,” she told DuJour magazine in September 2012. “One of the biggest differences in the way I’m raising my kids versus the way I was raised is that I was on tour a lot. I don’t really do that with my kids,” she said. “It’s important to me that they have stability. I like them to be home. … I was taken out of school and had tutors. By the time my father went onstage, I was asleep.”

The fashion designer added at the time: “There’s no right or wrong way to raise a family. Look, I don’t know anyone who can say they don’t just try and do the best that they can do.”

In December 2018, the actress exclusively told Us Weekly that she loves nothing more than “be[ing] in sweats” and “shut[ting] off” with her family.

She and Madden started dating in 2006 and tied the knot four years later. Nicole called the former Voice Kids coach her “ride or die” and “best friend” in his 40th birthday tribute in March 2019.