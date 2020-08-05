Oops! Nicole Richie’s kids found out about a racy Instagram post from her past — and called their mom out.

“HELP!” the former reality star, 38, captioned a Tuesday, August 4, social media upload. “I’m the mom of preteens and my past posts have come back to haunt me!”

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “NO,” while Richie’s husband, Joel Madden, commented with a wide-eyed emoji.

The California native shared a text from either daughter Harlow, 12, or son Sparrow, 10, reading, “Mommy…” The preteen went on to share a screenshot of Richie sticking her tongue out while rocking a Snapchat cat filter.

“This Puss loves a D!” the Simple Life alum wrote above her head alongside a cartoon purple penis. The caption read, “When Snapchat & Bachelorette weekend join forces,” ending with cat, eggplant and kissy-face emojis.

The The Truth About Diamonds author wed Madden, 41, in December 2010 in Beverly Hills. The notoriously private couple went on to welcome Harlow and Sparrow in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

In 2018, Richie exclusively told Us Weekly about “mom life,” saying she loved nothing more than to “be in sweats” and “shut off” with the Good Charlotte member and their two kids.

The fashion designer wants Harlow and Sparrow to have the “stability” she didn’t have growing up, she told DuJour in 2012, explaining, “One of the biggest differences in the way I’m raising my kids versus the way I was raised is that I was on tour a lot. I don’t really do that with my kids. It’s important to me that they have stability. I like them to be home. … I was taken out of school and had tutors. By the time my father went onstage, I was asleep.”

The actress added at the time that there is “no right or wrong way to raise a family,” noting she doesn’t blame her parents for choices she made in her teenage years. “Look, I don’t know anyone who can say they don’t just try and do the best that they can do.”