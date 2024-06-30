Nicole Scherzinger is ready to make her Broadway debut, but her biggest role yet is still unplanned: motherhood.

The Masked Singer judge, 46, said that she “would love to” have kids in an interview with The London Times published on Thursday, June 27. “I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait,” Scherzinger said of becoming a parent. “It’s like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

Lucky for Scherzinger, her own mom understands that parenthood isn’t something to rush into and isn’t pressuring her to have a baby yet. “No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do,” Scherzinger said. “She is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God’s timing.”

Though she doesn’t know when she’ll have a baby, the singer has found her partner in Thom Evans. The retired rugby player, 40, proposed to Scherzinger one year ago after three years of dating.

They still haven’t planned their wedding with Scherzinger noting that it won’t be until “the year after” her Broadway run in Sunset Boulevard, which is set to transfer from London’s West End to New York City’s St. James Theatre this fall. She is expected to remain with the original cast of the production for nine months.

As a former athlete, Evans is very structured, which helps Scherzinger stick to a routine amid her theater run. (She won an Olivier Award earlier this year for her role as Norma Desmond in the U.K. production of Sunset Boulevard.)

“It’s nice, because he likes a system — he’s extremely organized and he’s extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way,” she gushed. “I don’t know if all rugby players are like this but he’s the cleanest. He’s OCD like me and I just love it. It’s great.”

She revealed he even improved her REM cycle. “He’s kind of reprogramming my mind and helping me try to sleep more. I’m loving sleep now,” she explained.

Evans got a special shout-out from his future wife in April at the Olivier Awards when Scherzinger won for Best Actress in a Musical and thanked “my fiancé for being my biggest cheerleader.”

The Scotsman has been extremely supportive of his fiancée, sharing an adoring tribute after she won the prestigious theater trophy. “Words cannot express how proud I am of you my love. The level of professionalism that you bring to everything that you do combined with your God given talent is truly awe inspiring to see,” he wrote via Instagram.

“Winning the @olivierawards last night for ‘Best Actress in a Musical’ for your phenomenal and mesmerising portrayal of Norma Desmond in @sunsetblvdmusical was an absolute joy to witness,” he added. “A true testament for all your relentless hard work and devotion to this role and NO ONE is more deserving of such a prestigious accolade. You have brought so much joy and emotion to so many people with this performance and this is only just the beginning for you. Now, the bright lights of Broadway await! and I know you will give many more people new ways to dream.”