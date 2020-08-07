She’s gon’ stick wit’ him! Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have kicked their relationship into high gear.

“Nicole and Thom got very serious very quickly,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are infatuated with each other and complement one another well. They’re super cute and have a blast together. Nicole feels very lucky to have found Thom.”

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, 42, and the former rugby player, 35, met on the celebrity edition of The X Factor UK in late 2019. She is a judge on the singing competition, and he competed as a member of Try Star with fellow athletes Ben Foden and Levi Davis. The boy band finished the season in fifth place.

After filming wrapped, Scherzinger and Evans sparked dating rumors as they were spotted getting cozy at a bar in London in December 2019. They made their red carpet debut as a couple the following month at a Golden Globe Awards afterparty in Beverly Hills. That same night, they became Instagram official, sharing photos from the InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures bash on their feeds.

Since then, the “Don’t Cha” singer and the athlete have had plenty of downtime. They were quarantined together during first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic before traveling to Portugal in June. During their lengthy trip to the European country, they have stayed busy by celebrating Scherzinger’s birthday, spending time with Evans’ parents, Brian and Sally, and soaking up the sun on the beach.

Scherzinger, who previously dated race car driver Lewis Hamilton and tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov, has been on an unofficial hiatus due to the pandemic. She reunited with The Pussycat Dolls in November 2019, and the girl group released their comeback single and music video, “React,” two months later. They were set to launch their first tour in more than a decade in April, but ultimately had to postpone it to 2021 due to the global crisis.

The pandemic also affected the Grammy nominees’ plan to release new music on the heels of “React.” A source previously told Us exclusively that Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt had been working on an EP, which has seemingly since been delayed.