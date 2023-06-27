Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged to Boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans are engaged!

The Pussycat Dolls alum, 44, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, June 27. “I said yes 💍♥️,” she captioned photos of the romantic beach proposal. Evans, 38, also shared the snaps on his Instagram page, writing, “My Ever After 💍❤️” in the caption.

The couple met in 2019 on the set of The X Factor: Celebrity, which Scherzinger judged along with Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh. The former rugby player competed on the spinoff with fellow athletes Ben Foden and Levis Davis. Their boy band, Try Star, finished fifth in the singing competition.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” songstress and the Zimbabwe native flirted throughout the season — Scherzinger notably fangirled over Evans’ shirtless, rain-soaked performance of Ambassadors’ “Boom” — and were spotted kissing at a London bar after the finale aired in November 2019. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Awards afterparty in January 2020 and have only grown closer since.

“Nicole and Thom got very serious very quickly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “They are infatuated with each other and complement one another well. They’re super cute and have a blast together. Nicole feels very lucky to have found Thom.”

Evans, for his part, gushed about the Masked Singer panelist during an October 2021 interview with The Sun.

“She’s so easy and fun to be around. I’ve hit the jackpot,” the Strictly Come Dancing alum told the outlet. “People always say, ‘When you know, you know,’ and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since.”

Prior to his relationship with Scherzinger, Evans was in a relationship with model and actress Kelly Brook from 2010 to 2013. The Annie Live! actress, for her part, dated race car driver Lewis Hamilton on and off from 2007 to 2015 and tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2019.

During a January 2021 interview with The Times, Scherzinger opened up about how lessons she learned from past relationships helped her cultivate a healthy dynamic with Evans.

“I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships — and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she told the outlet. “Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship.”