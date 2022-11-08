Dance party! DJ Diplo and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton partied at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub last weekend – and had the crowd on their feet all night long.

After taking part in the Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party, Hamilton, 37 – who is a seven-time world champion – hit the club with the musician, 43, on Saturday, November 5.

The duo kept the energy at an all-time high throughout the evening, with the race car driver even hitting the DJ booth to play some tunes with the Mississippi native.

“Hey Las Vegas, I’ll DJ back-to-back with Lewis Hamilton all night long,” Diplo said of a grinning Hamilton, while the pair got the crowd riled up by yelling, “Let’s go!” and “Are you ready?”

To top off an unforgettable evening on the famous Las Vegas Strip, XS surprised the Lean On artist with a custom birthday cake – adorned with LED lights – to mark his upcoming birthday on Thursday, November 10. The party continued until about 2:30 a.m. PT, when the crew finally left the venue.