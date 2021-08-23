Not her biggest fan. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s son Lorenzo could do without watching his mom on reality TV.

“He’s definitely on YouTube a lot because he watches WWE and all of that, and sometimes he does come across Mommy running around, going crazy from clips of [Jersey Shore],” the Messyness host, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting the MTV show. “He doesn’t really judge me. He’s just like, ‘Mom, you’re a mess. Mom, you’re embarrassing.’ And I’m like, ‘All right, whatever.’”

The A Shore Thing author explained that the 8-year-old doesn’t “hold [the show] against” her although “he would never” follow in her footsteps.

“He’s like my husband, [Jionna LaValle],” the Snooki & JWoww alum told Us. “He’s like, ‘Don’t put me on camera. No pictures.’ My daughter, [Giovanna, 6], would be [into it].”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who also shares son Angelo, 2, with the New Jersey native, 34, exclusively told Us in June that she tricked her little ones into thinking that her reality shows were all an act.

“They think I’m an actress,” Polizzi joked at the time. “I tell them that it’s not real. I’m just acting, like, I’m playing a role, that’s what they think. I don’t think they’re ready for that yet. So as of right now, I am an actress.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum shared her plans with Us to tell Lorenzo and Giovanna the truth at age 16 or 17, adding, “They’ll kind of get it [then]. Like, ‘Listen, Mommy had some crazy years before she was a mommy. She let loose. So whatever you see on TV back then, just do the opposite of what I did.'”

As for Polizzi’s costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley, the New York native’s daughter, Meilani, 7, had a hilarious reaction to seeing her mom, 35, and Polizzi onscreen.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy, [some kids at school] said you’re on Jersey Shore and Aunt Nicole got arrested and you peed behind a bar!'” Farley recalled in April. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God!'”

The Marriage Boot Camp alum doesn’t let Meilani and her younger brother, Greyson, 5, watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she went on to tell Us at the time. “If it’s 8 on a Thursday, I’m like, ‘OK, guys, go to bed. Mommy’s show’s on,’” Farley explained. “I try to avoid it but with the Internet and kids just being kids, they all know.”

Messyness premieres on MTV Monday, August 23, with a one-week special event. Two new episodes will air each night at 7 and 7:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Joe Drake