A memory to last a lifetime! Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, celebrated their first holiday season with their son, Matteo, in a Christmas card photo shoot.

The Total Bellas star, 37, shared a behind-the-scenes clip via Instagram on Friday, December 4, featuring herself and Chigvintsev, 38, holding their 4-month-old son.

“Christmas card shoot 🎅🏻🎄” she captioned the post. “Loved Teo’s hair blowing in the wind lol.”

The trio, who moved to Napa Valley, California, earlier this year, posed in a vineyard for the photos, which included a snapshot of Chigvintsev with his arms wrapped around his fiancée and son. Bella looked festive in a red dress while the professional dancer wore a black shirt and pants. Matteo, for his part, was dressed in a plaid onesie.

The Dancing With the Stars pro posted another clip from the photo shoot on his Instagram page, writing, “First family Christmas card 👨‍👩‍👦❤️.”

Chigvintsev also uploaded a sweet video of Bella holding Matteo in her arms and giving him a kiss. “My whole world ❤️❤️ #blessed #family #love,” he wrote.

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo in July, six months after announcing that they were expecting their first child together. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2019 that the couple, who were paired on Dancing With the Stars in 2016, had started dating following Bella’s split from fiancé John Cena. The twosome got engaged in Paris in November of that same year.

Although the pair are happy together and are enjoying the fun parts of parenthood, Bella and Chigvintsev have also prepared for the potential pitfalls. The former professional wrestler and Chigvintsev even discussed during the Thursday, December 3, episode of Total Bellas how they would coparent Matteo if they ever split.

“I don’t think you can just say, ‘Yes, if we break up, Matteo goes with you,’ or, ‘Matteo goes with me,’” Chigvintsev told Bella, who was pregnant while filming the E! episode. “I don’t think that’s going to be the case. It’s going to obviously be evaluating the situation for both of us in our lives and what stages we are [at]. It’s not about deciding now because what if things change dramatically and God knows what can happen.”

The couple are also prepping for their upcoming wedding, which they hope can take place in fall 2021 pending on the coronavirus pandemic. Bella told Us on Wednesday, December 2, that the duo want to celebrate their vows without COVID restrictions.

“I don’t want there to be social distancing because that’s the one thing that’s fun about weddings,” Bella explained. “Especially as we’re getting older, because they’re more rare. Like, I want everyone to have a weekend escape.”

The Incomparable coauthor added, “[I want us to] have so much fun, dance all night. So, as long as, like, where there’s no regulations or lockdowns then I definitely see us getting married fall 2021.”