Ups and downs! Nikki Bella is sharing her nursing journey with Us Weekly exclusively, three months after welcoming her and Artem Chigvintsev‘s son, Matteo.

“Breast-feeding is so tough,” the Total Bellas star, 36, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But now with him being three months old, it’s so easy. He knows what to do, and it’s now a beautiful thing. I love it. He loves it. But that first two months, oh, gosh, it rocks you. It really does.”

The California native advises other moms to take nursing classes before giving birth. “I remember I pushed him out and then 15 minutes later … they put him on my breast and I’m like, ‘What do we do? What’s going on?’” the former professional wrestler explains. “I mean, within a day I had blisters on my boobs because I didn’t know anything.”

When the reality star’s twin sister, Brie Bella, chimes in, “I told her to meet with my breast-feeding doula, but she decided to skip that Zoom meeting,” Nikki replies, “That’s a meeting I should have had, I agree.”

Nikki welcomed her and the Russian dancer’s baby boy in July, while Brie, also 36, gave birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy, also 3 months, less than 24 hours later.

Brie is also the mother of daughter Birdie, 3. The former athlete exclusively tells Us how her breast-feeding experience differed between both babies.

“Birdie was very much the typical three to four hours, she was an amazing eater,” she says. “I couldn’t with [Buddy], like, just get a schedule going. It was all over the place. Even with his latching, it wasn’t as good as Birdie’s. So it made me feel like a new mom because I was like, ‘Wait a second. It was so easy with Bird. This is really hard.'”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi