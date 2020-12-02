Getting hitched! Nikki Bella shared her dream wedding plans now that she and Artem Chigvintsev have officially moved to Napa Valley, California.

“We have talked quite a bit about our wedding,” the Total Bellas star, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly. “We both just said, like, we’d love to have a fall 2021 wedding. We’d love it to be in Napa Valley.”

The Incomparable coauthor noted that they “really” want the ceremony to happen without masks. “I don’t want there to be social distancing because that’s the one thing that’s fun about weddings,” she said. “Especially as we’re getting older, because they’re more rare. Like, I want everyone to have a weekend escape.”

“[I want us to] have so much fun, dance all night,” she continued. “So as long as, like, where there’s no regulations or lockdowns then I definitely see us getting married fall 2021.”

The reality star promised an inside look at her wedding plans during season 7 of her and twin sister Brie Bella’s E! reality series.

“Everyone needs to watch and get your friends to watch because if we pickup season 7, oh my goodness it’s gonna be Napa Valley,” Nikki said on the Wednesday, December 2, episode of the “Bellas Podcast.”

The former wrestler, who got engaged to Chigvintsev, 38, in November 2019, noted her wedding is the next thing on their to-do list now that they’ve officially relocated from Arizona.

The couple are focused on their guests coming together for “an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love, light” when the big day arrives.

Nikki explained that if Chigvintsev competes again on Dancing With the Stars during the fall (which is when it usually airs) the wedding would be pushed further back in the season.

“I’m just prepping that it would be sometime in November or December,” she said. “I would love end of November. Wouldn’t that be beautiful? And I’ve always wanted a wedding like that time of year and the look, so, oh, my gosh!”

The pair, who welcomed their first child, son Matteo, in July, have plenty to keep them busy ahead of their nuptials. Following Chigvintsev’s DWTS win last month, the family of three moved to Northern California and started to work on their new home.

“We are officially Napa residents and I have to say we both have just been in heaven,” Nikki told her sister on Wednesday. “We’ve driven around. We’ve done a lot of walking and both Artem and I are, like, ‘This is home.’”

The new mom noted that they are living in a rental, but have visited the site of their future house, which is under construction.

“We went in [to our home] and he had the mirrorball trophy and I was, like, ‘Artem, this is our first home together. A home that we’re gonna completely gut and we’re coming together with the ideas and we’re making it ours,’” Nikki explained. “We were just like, ‘I can’t believe this is home. This is, like, amazing.’ We’re just on cloud 9.”

The former Total Divas star announced in October that she was joining her sister Brie’s family in Napa Valley, joking on their podcast that it was “definitely a twin decision” to live in the same place.