Not on the same page. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son, Matteo, in July and don’t have immediate plans to give the 3-month-old a sibling.

“I honestly want to be one and done,” the former professional wrestler, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 6 of Total Bellas on the Wednesday, November 11, Moms Like Us episode with Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City‘s Brianne Manz. “Artem really wants a little girl, but I just don’t know if I could do it again.”

The reality star added that she wants to stop having kids so that Matteo can “travel the world,” explaining, “Artem and I talk about living in Paris for, like, three months or, like, he may go do some theater stuff in London. And so with just Matteo, it’s easy for us to just move around if we want to. So I like that.”

As for the California native’s twin sister, Brie Bella, there is “no way” she and husband Daniel Bryan are having baby No. 3 after welcoming their son, Buddy, in August. The little one joined his older sister, Birdie, 3.

“My tubes are out,” Brie, also 36, told Us. “I got to a point where I was one and done and then Buddy came. I actually have to say, I am so happy. I can’t imagine life without him now. And when I do look at the siblings and how they are, and you do see your little unit grow, there is something special about that.”

Birdie, who arrived in 2017, “loves” being a big sister so far, the two-time mom went on to tell Us. “It’s like she’s in charge. I think she really likes that, but it’s really cute to see how she is with the boy.”

Nikki chimed in, “She bosses all of us, all of us. She’s in charge of all of us. We’re all living it. That’s right.”

Season 6 of Total Bellas premieres on E! Thursday, November 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi