On the wine train! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella spoke out about their joint decision to move from Arizona to Napa Valley, California, together.

Brie, 36, opened up about her family’s recent location change on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” which she promised would play out on the twins’ reality show, Total Bellas.

“I know people were confused because I was dead silent about [putting my house up for sale for] forever,” she explained. “I knew the minute my house would go up for sale it would get leaked out and there’s just a point where you put yourselves out there and everyone does now socially, right?”

Brie explained that she wanted some privacy amid the move, so she didn’t comment on her Arizona house sale until now.

“So yes, I moved to Napa Valley. I feel like everyone’s like, duh, of course they did,” the mother of two said. “You know, my sister and I have always loved Napa Valley, we have a wine here, we’re always here, and I’m not even gonna get that much into it because it was a very last-minute move that happened very spontaneously.”

The former wrestler described the quick change, which uprooted Brie, her husband, Daniel Bryan, and their two children, Birdie, 3, and Buddy, 2 months, as “a little bonkers” before Nikki, also 36, revealed that she too is moving to Northern California.

“I’m doing it with you,” Nikki chimed in. “There’s the big surprise.”

The Incomparable coauthor explained that after her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, finishes season 29 of the Dancing With the Stars, they will be taking their 2-month-old son, Matteo, to wine country.

“I know everyone was trying to figure out, why did she sell her home in Phoenix? Oh yeah, to be with Artem in L.A. and that is the truth but after Dancing With the Stars is over, we will be moving over to Napa Valley as well,” she said. “Artem and I already have a home there we’re very excited about and we downsized as well because the Danielsons rubbed off on us in COVID.”

Both sisters have opted to have smaller homes in their new location, with Brie saying her goal is to “simplify our life and live more country.” Nikki noted that the coronavirus pandemic caused her to reevaluate what she wanted ahead of the move.

“I’ve always loved the finer things in life, and I will say the one thing COVID taught me was to simplify my life and in all areas,” she revealed. “But I just started to look at all my things and I’m like what does this really mean? What do I really want my money to go towards, you know? And for me it was like seeing beautiful parts of the world. Having amazing experiences and new memories with my family.”

The Napa wineries didn’t hurt the cause either when the women were picking a new place to settle down.

“I’m a foodie and I love all types of wine, a lot of different alcohols. I just love tasting things. So Brie and I were talking and I was like wow, I want to downsize, I want to live in my dream area with my sister and her family and I want my money to go somewhere else,” Nikki explained. “Making memories around the world with my family. So, I will be on the Napa Valley train headed to live with Brie here in a few months. Well not with Brie. We wish.”

Brie added that “it was definitely a twin decision” which viewers will get to see soon.

“I think too, like, for my sister and I, we just wanna get down and dirty with the vineyards,” she joked.

The Bella twins’ California move came two months after they welcomed their sons, one day apart, earlier this year.