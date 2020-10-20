Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Changing Their Wedding Location

Making it work! Although many couples have had to delay their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella just need to change the location.

“We’re actually moving [the wedding] from L.A. to somewhere else … not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there’s definitely plans,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, told Access Hollywood on Monday, October 19. “The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don’t have to be wearing masks during the wedding.”

The Russia native and the Total Bellas star, 36, revealed they were engaged in January. Weeks later, they shared the news that they were expecting their first child together. In July, Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed a son, Matteo.

Last month, the former wrestler shared that she’s thought about involving their son in the wedding, noting she’d love to have him walk down the aisle.

“Walking down the aisle means it’s gonna take a while,” the Burn the Floor alum noted during a September episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” in which Bella noted that their son is “crazy, freakishly strong,” so he could be walking soon.

The couple met in 2017 during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, when Bella was still engaged to John Cena. While she did not have feelings for her professional partner at the time — and went through a painful split from Cena, 43, in April 2018 — the reality star said she’d definitely go back and do the entire experience over again.

“It was the first time I was ever vulnerable, even with a man, because I was always such a strong, independent woman,” the Incomparable author shared on her podcast earlier this month. “I wish I could do it again because I couldn’t take in the moment of the dance being beautiful because I was thinking of my steps the whole time. I wish I could’ve taken in those moments but then where I got the bond was just having to depend on him. And I had never had to depend on a man before.”

Chigvintsev, for his part, is just happy to share such an adorable son with Bella.

“Every time I look at him, every time she posts a picture of him, I’m like, I can’t believe this is still my baby. It’s just ridiculous,” he told Us earlier this month, also noting how becoming a father has changed his “perspective on life” in every way.

“Every single decision you make, it comes from a whole different place. Before, I might have been kind of bitter about things if I didn’t get my way,” he shared. “Now, it’s like you finally reached the realization that things naturally happen and you just embrace them and make something beautiful.”