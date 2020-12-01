Better safe than sorry! Brie Bella pushed Nikki Bella to have “really difficult” conversations with Artem Chigvintsev about life without each other.

“Nicole, he needs to get [a will],” Brie, 36, told her twin in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of Total Bellas’ Tuesday, December 1, episode. “Because you guys aren’t married, you really have to kind of sit down and think of all these different little parts.”

The two-time mom added, “You guys also need to come up with a good coparenting plan in case of anything. You guys might …”

Nikki asked her sister what she meant, then answered her own question. “Like, if we break up? I just want this all to be done before [our son], Matteo, gets here.”

The then-pregnant star added in a confessional: “It’s definitely difficult to have these conversations about planning our futures especially not being married. It’s the paperwork, all this that takes loves out of the game, that freaks me out.”

Us confirmed in January 2019 and Chigvintsev, 38, were dating, and they got engaged in November of that same year. In January, the pair announced that they were starting a family. Matteo arrived in July.

“Our baby boy is so lucky,” Nikki gushed on Twitter of the Dancing With the Stars pro days after giving birth. “I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

She also marveled over the fact that Brie welcomed baby No. 2, Buddy, less than 24 hours later. “How about that tag team!” she tweeted in August. “I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! LOL. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

Last month, the new mom said in a Total Bellas episode that she should get custody of Matteo if they called it quits. “Matteo would come with me because I’m the mother,” Nikki explained to her family members at the time.

Total Bellas airs on E! Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.