New mom! The highs and lows of Nikki Bella’s journey to motherhood is documented on season 6 of Total Bellas.

“This is not how I thought my pregnancy would ever be,” the former professional wrestler, 36, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of ahead of the Thursday, November 12, episode. The athlete went on to tell her then-pregnant twin sister, Brie Bella, that she wished they could both “get drunk.”

One of their family members noted in the footage that Nikki can be “too much to handle,” seemingly asking her what would happen if she split from Artem Chigvintsev.

“Matteo would come with me because I’m the mother,” the California native said.

Before welcoming her and the Russian dancer’s son, Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, experienced many ups and downs — including their baby’s “heart scare” and her mom’s brain surgery.

The couple’s lighter moments play out on the show as well. The pair hung by the pool while Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan, compared the twins’ bare baby bumps to “boobs,” and the pregnant stars joked about nursing each other’s infants. While Nikki opposed the idea, Brie said, “I would let you breast-feed my baby.”

Nikki gave birth to Matteo in July, and Brie’s son, Buddy, arrived less than 24 hours later. “How about that tag team!” Nikki tweeted the following month. “I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The 3-month-olds already have a close bond, Brie revealed on an episode of Total Bellas earlier this month. “[Buddy] calms Matteo,” she explained. “Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins, but it’s like they’re legit siblings. It’s like they’re used to each other.”

Season 6 of Total Bellas premieres Thursday, November 12, on E! at 9 p.m. ET.