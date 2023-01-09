Party of four! Nikki Reed is pregnant with her and husband Ian Somerhalder‘s second child.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family,” theVampire Diaries alum, 44, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 9. “Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

The Louisiana native — who married the Twilight actress, 34, in 2015 — shared a picture he took of his wife holding onto their daughter, Bodhi, 5, to share the news. Reed caressed her growing baby bump in the snap.

“Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!” Somerhalder continued. “When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful …”

The Brother’s Bond Bourbon co-owner concluded: “All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

The BaYou with Love designer shared the joyful news in a social media post of her own on Monday, writing, “2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

Reed noted that she has “very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world,” which is why she doesn’t post a lot about her and Somerhalder’s daughter.

She added: “Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :).”

One month before confirmed her pregnancy, the Thirteen actress gushed over her husband on his birthday.

“People often ask me how it is you do what you do, and I always say the only word that makes sense to describe it is m a g i c. You carry a magic with you that allows all of these ideas to blossom and bloom,” Reed wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “You can make a painting come to life just by talking about it, or bourbon turn to gold just by touching it. Well that plus never missing a single work day for your company since it was born, hundreds of flights and unparalleled commitment.”

The creative director for Loci, who welcomed Bodhi with Somerhalder in July 2017, added: “My wish for you this year is that you continue to find fulfillment in all you are doing. That you find peace amidst the chaos, and your other dream of slowing down with your feet on the ground inches closer with every step you take. You deserve that. You have earned that.”

That same month, Somerhalder sang his wife’s praises as he got ready to ring in the new year at home.

“I have to take a moment to thank this human being right here next to me for being the wind beneath my wings giving me the lift to build @brothersbondbourbon at breakneck speed and connect with all of you around this entire country and Canada,” the Lost alum wrote via social media on December 13, referring to the expansion of his and Paul Wesley’s bourbon company. “Nik, you have worked tirelessly to hold the fort down while I’m gone and I don’t know how I can ever thank you enough.”

He concluded: “You blow my mind how you do it all … Love, Ian❤️.”