Nina Agdal Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Fiance Logan Paul

Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal are parents.

WWE star Paul, 29, and model Agdal, 32, announced the birth of their daughter via a joint post on Instagram. “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat ✌🏼,” the caption read, alongside photos and videos of the couple in the hospital with their newborn. The first snap showed the family of three snuggled together on the hospital bed, while a video showed Agdal stroking her baby’s head while Esmé lay on her dad’s bare chest.

Fans and family flooded the comment section with messages of love and support, including Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, who wrote, “SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

Jake and Logan’s mother, Pam Stepnick, also took to the comments to write, “Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!!Best collab yet!!!🍼🌸👼.”

Nina and Logan announced her pregnancy in May when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the ​​Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party in New York City, where the couple posed for photos. At the time, Agdal admitted to Extra that Logan “wanted a boy” at first, but had since fully embraced the idea of becoming a “girl dad.”

“It took three days. I’ll be honest with you… It took three days before I was like, ‘This is awesome,’” the WWE champ told the outlet. “The idea of having a girl now is awesome, I’m in love with it… I can’t imagine anything else.”

“But at first it was a little daunting, you know,” Logan continued. “My mind got like, ‘I’m a guy, I know how like guys treat girls. It’s not always fair. Life is hard.’ And it took me a little bit to get over, but now I can’t imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Logan went on to explain his major realization that “​​all of my concerns about being a girl dad are based around 14 to 15 years from now, right when she becomes like a teenager and is like, ‘I’m going to do what I want, Dad.’”

He added, “That’s where my anxiety comes from, but it’s so far out from now and I think those first 13 years are really what matters, and it’s going to be the best time of our lives and now I’m excited.”

Agdal, for her part, predicted that Logan and their daughter would have no problems getting along, saying in May, “She’s going to be like Daddy’s girl, that’s what happens.”