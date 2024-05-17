Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal are blazing a trail of love.

The influencer and the Danish model got engaged on a vacation in Lake Como, Italy, one year after meeting in 2022. The couple hit another exciting milestone in 2024, announcing Agdal is pregnant with their first baby.

Agdal was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Joe Jonas and Adam Levine before settling down with Paul. In 2016, she spoke with W magazine about her ideal partner.

“If we have the same humor, we’re definitely going to get along and you will have a sweet spot in my heart,” she said at the time. “[Because] I love people that can laugh in good situations, bad situations and I just love weirdness. I’m all about embracing that!”

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of Paul and Agdal’s relationship:

May 2022

Agdal crossed paths with Paul at an event in New York City, where she admitted that she was the one to make the first move.

“I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him,” she told The Daily Front Row at the time. “He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!”

June 2022

The twosome were spotted together for the first time in London. They shared a kiss while dining with friends at a restaurant before heading out to a club.

December 2022

The WWE star made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet message. “Lucky me,” he wrote alongside several loving photos of himself with the Sports Illustrated model.

Later that month, Agdal celebrated the end of the year by sharing a carousel of photos with Paul via Instagram, writing, “2022, the beginning of me and you.”

July 2023

Logan popped the question to Agdal in Lake Como, Italy, while vacationing at Hotel Passalacqua.

“Engaged to my best friend 💍,” the YouTube star wrote alongside an Instagram snap capturing the moment he proposed, adding on his Instagram Story, “I love this girl to infinity and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

October 2023

After feuding with Dillon Danis — who allegedly posted nude photos of Agdal online, resulting in a lawsuit — Paul apologized to his girlfriend for accepting a fight with the MMA fighter.

“I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment,” he said on the “Impaulsive” podcast at the time. “It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable.”

March 2024

TMZ reported that the couple were spotted shopping for nursery items in New York City.

April 2024

“Another Paul coming this Fall,” Paul captioned an Instagram photo of the pair kissing while holding sonogram photos, announcing Agdal’s pregnancy.

The pair later organized a wrestling match to reveal their baby’s sex. Two wrestlers — one in pink and the other in blue — engaged in battle. Ultimately, the pink-clad wrestler emerged victorious, signaling that Paul and Agdal are expecting a girl.

May 2024

At the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party in NYC, Agdal showed off her baby bump while walking the red carpet with Paul.